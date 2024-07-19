Sierra Jobs First Wants Public Feedback

Sierra Jobs First Regional Summary Part 1 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sierra Jobs First asks for the public’s opinion on its draft strategic plan, which will determine what projects get state funding in the Mother Lode.

The Sierra Jobs First initiative is part of a statewide California Jobs First investment in job creation, industrial strategy, and economic development initiatives to create a more climate-resilient and equitable economy, as earlier reported here. It is a regional collaborative representing seven counties in the eastern Sierra, including the Mother Lode, and is set to release a draft of its strategic plan for public review on July 25 and run through August 7th, click here. The plan, which will be delivered to the governor’s office on August 29 and determine the funding for projects, will be based on comprehensive regional research and discussions with community members, industry leaders, and stakeholders across Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono, and Tuolumne counties.

Over 450 public comments were collected during a similar public comment period earlier this summer, resulting in valuable feedback being incorporated into the plan.

“California Jobs First is a community-led initiative, and the Sierra Jobs First Collaborative is committed to accurately representing all the voices in our region. The first public review period on the proposed strategies was a vital step, and we look forward to similar essential feedback on the full Strategic Plan draft as we move closer to our Aug. 29 deadline for delivering the plan to Sacramento,” said Erika Harvey, program director, Sierra Jobs First. “We are grateful in advance for the public feedback that will help us create a more equitable and prosperous future for our region.”

The feedback will be reviewed and incorporated into the final plan that will be voted on by the Sierra Jobs First Governing Council on August 23rd, which will then be delivered to Sacramento on August 29.