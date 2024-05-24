Economic Shot In The Arm For Eastern Sierra Region

California Jobs First logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A multi-million-dollar economic boost is on its way to the Eastern Sierra region, which includes four Mother Lode counties.

The newly-formed Sierra Jobs First initiative is part of a statewide California Jobs First investment in job creation, industrial strategy, and economic development initiatives to create a more climate-resilient and equitable economy. The initiative spans seven counties: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono, and Tuolumne.

“The goal is to build a community-led, climate-forward economy that works for everyone in our region, particularly those from disadvantaged communities,” says Harvey. “This work will promote a more strategic use of all the resources at our disposal to ensure that economic opportunities are aligned within our region.”

Sierra Jobs First has already begun hosting community outreach workshops to provide the public with an opportunity to give their opinions regarding job creation, economic development, and community solutions. The next one is in Calaveras County and the Sierra Business Council is offering attendees a $25 gift card for their participation. It is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Job Training/Calaveras Chamber of Commerce building at 7 Main Street in San Andreas. The workshop will be present in English and Spanish, with food and drinks served.

“This is a legacy funding opportunity for our Calaveras County communities and is critical in creating good-paying jobs, skilled training opportunities, and economic stability as we move into the future,” said Kathy Gallino, Director of the Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Department. “We look forward to hearing what our residents feel are the most important projects and industries to focus our investment efforts in”.

The workshops began earlier this month, with ones already held in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties. The input gathered at the workshops will be incorporated into the region’s strategic plan, informing what projects are ultimately funded. Later this summer, the public will be invited to provide input on the strategies and solutions included in the region’s Strategic Plan, which will be posted on sierrajobsfirst.org.

“Sierra Jobs First is a community-led initiative, so it’s vital that we hear first-hand from the people who live in all the diverse communities that make the Sierra region so unique and who stand to benefit most from this program,” says Harvey. “We look forward to receiving input on these strategies to make sure the voices of our region are represented.”