Man Arrested For DUI In Friday Night’s HWY 108 Crash

Twain Harte, CA – A Waterford man has been arrested for drunk driving after Friday’s rollover crash on Highway 108, stalling traffic during the evening commute.

As reported here on Friday (6/28), the crash happened on the highway after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Davis Flat Road, near Confidence Road, between Twain Harte and Sugar Pine. The CHP reports that 30-year-old Jacob Swanson lost control of his pickup, went off the roadway, and hit an embankment. The force of the impact caused the truck to roll over onto its left side, blocking the westbound lane of the highway.

Swanson was pinned inside the pickup and had to be freed by first responders. He suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was then arrested for DUI. Officers directed one-lane traffic for about two hours as a tow crew worked to remove the wreckage.