HWY 108 Rollover Crash Near Confidence Road

By Tracey Petersen
Twain Harte, CA – First responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108, stalling traffic during the Friday evening commute.

The collision happened at the intersection of Davis Flat Road, near Confidence Road, between Twain Harte and Sugar Pine. The CHP reports a pickup is on its side and partially blocking the westbound lane. They added that a section is shut down and will be for an extended amount of time as crews work to free a person pinned inside the truck, then survey the scene and clear the wreckage.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on how many occupants were in the vehicle or their injuries. We’ll have an update when more information comes into the newsroom.

