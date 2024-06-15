Forest Opens 10 Seasonal Roads In Calaveras Ranger District

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest announces new road openings due to the unseasonably warm temperatures, allowing forest recreation technicians to open additional roads sooner than expected.

As reported here on Wednesday, June 12, forest officials extended the seasonal road closures across the forest until the end of the month.

With the new Forest Order (STF-16-2024-06), ten roads in the Calaveras District are now open to the public. Also opening on the Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District is a section of Herring Creek Road to the junction of 4N12 and 18EV463.

“We’re monitoring conditions on our road system on a regular basis, and when and where it is safe, we’re opening those roads to the public and updating Forest Orders,” explained Stanislaus National Forest Public Services Staff Officer, Todd Newburger.

Forest officials provided the list of the remaining roadways that will be closed through June 30 in the Calaveras District and Mi-Wok/Summit District.

Summit Ranger District

Forest Road No. 4N12 (Herring Creek Road) at the junction of 18EV463 Forest Road No. 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road) Forest Road No. 5N11 Forest Road No. 5N40Y Forest Road No. 4N34 (Gooseberry Road) Forest Road No. 4N47

Calaveras Ranger District

Forest Road No. 8N02 (Deer Valley Trail) Forest Road No. 8N04