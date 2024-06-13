Forest Seasonal Road Closures Extended

Off-Highway Vehicles Photo courtesy www.nevada-ohv.org View Photo

Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest is extending its seasonal road closures through the end of the month.

Due to a late snow year and lingering damage to forest roads, acting Forest Supervisor Beth Martinez has issued a forest order continuing the seasonal road closures for affected roads in the Mi-Wok/Summit and Calaveras Ranger Districts through June 30.

“After another winter of heavy snow, especially later in the season, we want to ensure that our roads are in the best possible condition before they see the heavy traffic of summer recreation,” said Martinez.

To provide for the public’s safety, motor vehicle use is prohibited on the roads listed below:

Summit Ranger District

Road No. 4N12 (Herring Creek Road) Forest Road No. 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road) Forest Road No. 5N11 Forest Road No. 5N40Y Forest Road No. 4N34 (Gooseberry Road) Forest Road No. 4N47

Calaveras Ranger District

Forest Road No. 17EV485 Forest Road No. 7N40Y (Bloods Creek) Forest Road No. 7N12A Forest Road No. 18EV287 Forest Road No. 7N93 (Round Valley/Mt. Reba) Forest Road No. 7N17 (Slick Rock) Forest Road No. 8N13 (Stanislaus Meadow) Forest Road No. 8N12 (Pacific Valley) Forest Road No. 8N06 (Hermit Valley Rec Res) Forest Road No. 8N02 (Deer Valley Trail) Forest Road No. 8N01 (Highland Lakes) Forest Road No. 8N04

Click here for map A of the road closures, and here for map B, both provided by STF.