More Caltrans June Roadwork

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, June 16 – 22 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road, east of Groveland, for slope repair Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Ponderosa Lane and Hopper Street for sidewalk work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 moving, alternating closures of both lanes from Highway 49 to the west boundary of Yosemite National Park for a striping operation will begin Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Steffen Lane and Sheppard Ranch Road for tree work on Monday, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Mackey Ranch Road and Woods Way near Jamestown for tree work that caused problems last week will continue Monday from 7 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras one-way traffic control from Murray Creek to Copello Drive for tree work will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 moving, alternating lane closures for both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Highway 49 to the Sonora Pass will allow for a road striping operation beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 moving, alternating lane closures of both lanes from Draper Mine Road to Spring Gap Road will allow for a sweeping operation beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 intermittent traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for construction beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Tipton House Road to Country Club Drive for utility work began today, Sunday, and will continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and night work will be from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through at least July 31, 2024. Caltrans notes that all trailered vehicles are NOT recommended due to reduced traffic lane width.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.