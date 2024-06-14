Notable Delays On Highway 108/49 In Jamestown Due To Work

Jamestown, CA — Traffic is getting backed up today on Highway 108/49 in the Jamestown area due to some tree work that is anticipated to last until around 3:30 pm.

It is taking place between Harvard Mine Road and Chicken Ranch Road. The westbound lane of the highway is completely blocked and the eastbound lane has one-way traffic control. It is creating 20-minutes delays in both directions of travel. The CHP is urging drivers to avoid the area, seek alternate routes, or be prepared to be stuck in traffic.

Similar work also took place in that area yesterday.