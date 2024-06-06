Second Weekend Of June Events

Coffill Park Sign, downtown Sonora View Photo

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend of June 8th and 9th.

It is 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora and the Summer Concert Series will feature Hired Gunn in Coffill Park at 6 PM. Bring chairs to the free event and be prepared to dance, shops will be open later than usual with live music and exhibits the event is sponsored by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce.

The Wild West Side BBQ Cookoff is this Saturday starting at 11 am and going until 5 pm. The event features multiple barbecue vendors, live music, and both social and competitive Cornhole Tournaments at Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne. Proceeds benefit the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County as detailed here.

The Groveland Trail Heads Mountain Bicycling Club will host the ‘Groveland Grind’ this Saturday. The multi-terrain, adventure ride offers a 21 mile short route, 30 mile medium route or a 48 mile long route. There will be an after party with food, drinks and a raffle as detailed here.

The Central Calaveras Fire Fighters Association is hosting a pancake breakfast at the Mountain Ranch Community Club. The association invites you to “Show local fire volunteers your appreciation and get your belly full!” Event details are here.

The Journey Church will set up a Community Yard Sale on Saturday with tours of the church’s updated Sunday School for adult and children in the Pathway Building. The event will also feature live music, location details are in the event listing here.

At Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location, performances of Drowsy Chaperone continue through June 9th. Details about the play are in the blog review here.

The Standard Farmers Market is open Fridays from 4-8 pm in the parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora.

The 19th annual certified Angels Camp Farmers Market opens this Friday. The market will be open Fridays from 5 to 8 PM with produce, specialty foods, crafters, food trucks, and music at the Angels Camp Museum through October 4th.

The Jamestown the Friday Night Bazaar will be held this Friday and every 1st and 3rd Friday in June, July, and August from 5 until 8 PM. The Bazaar is at Rocca Park on Main Street with food and craft vendors, organic produce, family games and live music.

The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market opens Wednesday, June 5th.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series on Saturdays 8-10pm at the Local Press by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by Justice Ramos.

Next week, Friday June 14 the public pools open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

The restaurant of the month for June is Emberz. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and review highway conditions and local gas prices in our traffic section.