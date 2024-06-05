Not A Wildland Fire

Prescribed burn in Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photos

Arnold, CA — These two plumes of smoke have the public calling in to report a vegetation fire, but don’t be alarmed; it is a prescribed burn near Arnold.

As we reported here last week, California State Parks, in cooperation with CAL Fire, is conducting a prescribed burn that began on Tuesday, June 4th. About 70 acres have been treated as of 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 5.

State Park officials plan to burn up to 157 acres, including areas along the eastern boundary near the lower edge of Big Trees Village and the Walter W. Smith Parkway. The burn will last three to five days, with evening ignitions possible.

Some fire roads will be closed. One-way traffic control will occur on the main road through the park. Campers in the Oak Hollow Campground could see heavy smoke, especially overnight. The North Grove Campground may also experience some smoke.