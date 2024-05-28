California State Parks Plans Prescribed Burn At Calaveras Big Trees

Arnold, CA– California State Parks, in cooperation with CAL FIRE, plans to conduct a prescribed burn at Calaveras Big Trees State Park in June. The work is scheduled to begin as early as June 3 and will last 3 to 5 days. If weather, air quality, or vegetation conditions are unfavorable, the burn will be rescheduled. The prescribed burn will cover up to 157 acres, including areas along Walter W. Smith Parkway and the park’s eastern boundary near Big Trees Village. Visitors should expect possible closures and one-lane traffic control on the parkway during the burn.

While prescribed burns produce significantly less smoke than wildfires, nearby communities, including Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Springs, and Love Creek, may experience some smoke. The burn is planned in coordination with the Calaveras and Tuolumne County Air Districts to minimize smoke impact.

The burn at Calaveras Big Trees State Park is funded by the State of California through the Wildfire and Forest Resiliency Program, which aims to expand land management and increase the pace of fuel treatments to maintain resilient ecosystems.