Memorial Day Weekend Events

Many outdoor events are planned during this year’s sunny Memorial Day weekend.

Before the weekend, the Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair was rescheduled to today, Thursday, May 23rd due to a storm. The Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair was created to bring people and organizations together. The event opens in the Mother Lode Fairgrounds at 4 pm and continues into the evening closing at 7 pm. The fair aims to make our community a better place by connecting people to organizations that support causes they are passionate about.

Bret Harte Football players will be coaching Bret Harte senior and junior girls who will go against each other on the football field, Friday at 5:00 for the 7th annual competition game of flag football detailed here.

Above Twain Harte is the annual “Rummage Sale” fundraiser Friday and Saturday to benefit the Mi-Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Department hosted by their Auxiliary. The event listing is here.

Everyone is invited to Aloft Art Gallery’s “Marvelous Minis” show and reception in Sonora this Friday. This special spring art show will continue to be on display until June 2. The Aloft Art Gallery operates as a part of the Motherlode Art Association and is a non-profit cooperative art gallery with more than 40 local or regional artists.

50th Annual Arnold Peddler’s Faire is this Saturday and Sunday. The event will have over 50 booths of hand-crafted items, antiques, collectibles, gourmet foods, vintage jewelry, and more. There will also be a pancake breakfast both days from 7:30am – 11am. Craft Beer will be served by the Arnold Fire Department as a fundraiser.

Saturday items will be out for the Annual Greenhorn Creek Community Garage Sale in Angels Camp. Multiple homes will be selling home goods, sporting goods, clothing, collectables and more. The event includes an Angels Camp Friends of the Library Book Sale which features a “Find the Frog” challenge, where you can win a basket of goodies.

Saturday join Groveland Community Services District for a 2024 Summer free movie night. Bring blankets and a low back lawn chairs to Mary Laveroni Park. Jurassic Park will begin at sunset.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series on Saturdays 8-10pm at the Local Press by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by At the Well.

The deadline for still exhibits and junior livestock forms to be submitted for the 2024 Mother Lode Fair is this Friday. Details about the fair and exhibits are in the news story here.

The deadline for reservations to hear Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke speak at a Cal alumni dinner on Saturday June 8 at the City Hotel in Columbia is Saturday, details are here.

At Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location, performances of Drowsy Chaperone continue through June 9th. Details about the play are in the blog review here.

The Sonora Farmers Market continues this Saturday morning. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market opens June 5th. The Standard Farmers Market is open Fridays from 4-8 pm in the parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora.

Railtown 1897 is offering three train rides Saturday and Sunday behind the historic 1953 Baldwin Whitcomb No.1265 engine with colorful historical characters aboard sharing fascinating facts and stories of intrigue, humor, and adventure. The Mother Lode History Train Experiences are detailed in their community event listing here.

This Sunday May 26th, is the Roping in the Pines, a Car Show and the Tioga High School BBQ. The events start at 8am at Pine Mountain Lake Stables on Clifton Way in Groveland. Expect live music, an auction and a tri-tip dinner that starts after the Big Loop Roping competition. Details are in the event listing here.

Meet in the Old Veterans section of the Columbia Cemetery on Monday, May 27 at 11 AM, for a Memorial Day observance and salute to our local soldiers who perished during their service to America in the Mexican War, Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World War I. Included in the ceremony are prayers, flag raising, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and more.

Tuesday, May 28 the Summerville Elementary Parent Teacher Student Association is hosting a Family Dinner Night at Pinocchio’s Restaurant. From 4 to 7:30 pm a percentage of all dine-in or take-out dinner sales will raise money for new gym equipment.

Tuolumne County Museum was granted the first opportunity in California to house the Telling Stories of Mexican California Exhibit. Community members are encouraged to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm, or on Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm from now through June 2nd.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake.