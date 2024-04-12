Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair Rescheduled To May

Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Volunteer Fair in Tuolumne County was initially scheduled to happen on April 4, but it was postponed due to a Spring snowstorm.

Organizers report that it will now be held on Thursday, May 23, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The event started in 2018, originally as a project of Leadership Tuolumne County, to connect local residents looking to volunteer their time with agencies and non-profit organizations in need of extra help.

The 2024 event is sponsored by the Sonora Area Foundation and hosted by the Blue Zones Project and Love Tuolumne County.

Last year the event drew 75 exhibitors and 300 attendees. The May 23 fair will run from 4-7 pm.