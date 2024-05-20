Deadline Approaching For Mother Lode Fair Entry Forms

2023 Mother Lode Fair Livestock Auction View Photo

Sonora, CA — The deadline is coming this Friday, May 24, for Still Exhibits and Junior Livestock entry forms to be submitted for this summer’s Mother Lode Fair.

The theme for the 2024 fair, to be held June 27-30, is “85 Years of Mines, Mills, and Memories.”

Fair Manager Kim Helmbold reports that they are accepting competitive Still Exhibits in divisions like arts and crafts, photography, fine arts, gardening and horticulture, preserved foods, baked foods, clothing and textiles, handcrafts, spinning and weaving, quilting, floriculture and floral arrangements. There is even an Old Time Vintage Recipe division where you can enter an item in which the recipe has been passed down through the generations. The Fair has also added special Sweepstakes awards for adult clothing, textiles, baked foods, preserved foods, floriculture, and floral arrangements.

Junior Livestock exhibitors are required to complete the annual YQCA Certification and include a copy of their bill of sale or hatch receipt for all market animal entries.

Exhibitor handbooks and entry forms are available for download at https://motherlodefair.org/exhibitor-info/

A limited number of handbooks are also available at the fair office.

More information is available on the fair website, by email at info@mlfair.com, or by calling the fair office at 209-532-7428.