Mid-April Is Full of Art Events And More

There are many events planned this weekend. First, this whole week has been California’s Arts, Culture, & Creativity Month with many local events.

The Greater Good and Tuolumne County Arts invites all ages to experience the transformation of Tuolumne City’s Memorial Hall into an immersive and interactive art experience for Earth Day Weekend 2024. LAST EARTH: Art Experience is envisioned as a can’t miss free event for the community to delve into a realm where art and environmental consciousness converge. The event will showcase a mix of analog and digital projection and video art, recycled sculpture, and interactive elements. The art will be complemented by live music to create what organizers describe as “face-melting” and “a unique time and space for ecological contemplation, reflection, and renewal and will usher the audience through a cycle that spans an entire weekend of performances by California artists.”

In Jamestown the 37th Annual InFocus Competition, Exhibition & Sale continues with the show closing at 3 pm on Sunday at the Jamestown Community Hall. The photography competition offers both cash and merchandise as prizes for the winning photographs. The non-profit exhibition is a free a self-sustaining event thanks to the show’s generous sponsor contributions and entry fees, details are here.

The 69th Annual Art Show and Exhibition at the Sonora Opera Hall will showcase Local and Regional Artists’ works through this Saturday. A silent auction and raffle are being held and the artwork can be purchased, with part of the proceeds going to support art in Tuolumne schools.

Starting today there are plays at each of the local high schools. The Sonora High School will perform Mean Girls the Musical. Performances are today, Thursday April 18th, Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and also Saturday at 2 pm. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

The Connections Performing and Visual Arts Academy is performing Seussical Jr. this Thursday and Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7 pm as detailed here.

Bret Harte Drama is performing a musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic, Little Women. There will be six performances in the Dr. Elliott A. Smart Performing Arts Center in Angels Camp between April 18th and the 26th as detailed here. Sunday at the same Performing Arts Center the Calaveras County Arts Council is hosting the last Ovations Concert Series from 3 to 5 pm with Tom Rigney & Flambeau (Zydeco & Cajun Music)

Calaveras High School will perform You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schultz. Performances are in the Calaveras Performing Arts Center in San Andreas this Thursday through Sunday as detailed here.

At the Fallon House in Columbia Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of Little Shop of Horrors continue through April 28th. Details about the play are in the blog review here.

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians are collaborating for the second year to host an Honoring Mother Earth event. Friday is a volunteer service day from 3 to 6pm at Woods Creek Rotary Park in Sonora and Saturday there will be an Opening Ceremony at the Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne followed by Traditional Songs, Dance & Drumming. There will also be community booths, Indian Market, unique gifts and crafts, and Indian Tacos as detailed here.

There will be an estate sale to benefit the Center for a Non Violent Community (CNVC) to help support local survivors. Details are in the estate and garage sale section of our Classifieds here, an estate sale of a workshop and a big neighborhood yard sale are also posted here.

Columbia Airport is hosting EAA 1337 pilots from Columbia and Pine Mountain Lake who will take kids between 8 and 17 years old for a free 30-45 minute introductory airplane ride. The Young Eagles event is this Saturday from 9am until noon at Columbia Airport terminal building, parents or legal guardians must attend and sign liability release as detailed here.

The Old Mill Run will take place this Saturday in Columbia. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 am. The 10k, 2mile and the 2mile fun/walk will start at 9 AM. The event benefits the Tuolumne County Community Christmas Eve Dinner & The Wings Fund.

Sunday is a new event, Mr. Frog’s Wild Run at Feeney Park. The park is hosting a Family Fun Run, 5K walk/run and 10 K run. The proceeds fund the park, which is run by a non-profit foundation as detailed here.

Before Love Tuolumne County volunteers fan out across the county for service projects next weekend, the entire community is invited to attend a free, family-friendly kick-off rally at the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute this Sunday from 12:30 to 3 pm. Details are here.

The 41st Annual Sonora Home & Garden Show is Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm both days. Admission is free, and there is a shuttle from the Junction Shopping Center.

Railtown 1897 in Jamestown is open, train ticket details and more information are in this event listing. For train enthusiasts this weekend is the Toulumne Historical Railroad Association’s Tuolumne Railroad Weekend as detailed here.

Tuolumne County Museum was granted the first opportunity in the state to house the Telling Stories of Mexican California Exhibit. Community members are encouraged to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm, or on Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm from now through June 2nd.

New Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez has announced a series of Town Hall meetings to address any questions or concerns in the community. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday April 24th at 5:30 pm inside of the Jamestown Community Clubhouse in Jamestown.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out the movie times at local theaters, review the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.