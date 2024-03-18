Board of Supervisors To Consider Property Acquisition And Salary Adjustment

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is set to convene on March 19th to deliberate on several matters, including the acquisition of real estate properties and adjustments to the annual base compensation for the Public Works Director.

The agenda includes an item regarding the approval of an agreement and certificate of acceptance for the purchase of two real properties situated at 20111 Cedar Road North and 20120 Cedar Road North, Sonora, California. The properties, owned by Quail Associates, a General Partnership, are poised to be acquired for a total sum of $2.5 million. Should the Board of Supervisors ratify this agreement, it will authorize the County Administrator to execute all pertinent documents in escrow. Furthermore, the Board will assess the environmental implications of this acquisition, finding it to be categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act. An earlier story covering this purchase can be found here.

In addition, the Board will deliberate on increasing the annual base compensation for the Public Works Director from $161,826 to $186,100. The proposal comes in light of the impending resignation of the current Public Works Director, who submitted a notice of intent to resign on February 13, with her final day of service set for April 12. In anticipation of her departure, the Board directed staff to conduct a comprehensive external recruitment process. As part of the preparation for this recruitment, a salary survey of surrounding counties was undertaken to determine the necessity of adjusting the base salary.

The meeting will also address developments within the Tuolumne County Recreation Department, which recently completed a new 5-year strategic plan aimed at guiding its future endeavors. The strategic plan outlines six key goals, including increasing and stabilizing funding, enhancing outreach and marketing efforts, diversifying and expanding recreation programs, fostering community partnerships, gathering patron and community input, and improving physical spaces and recreation facilities. To achieve these objectives, the department solicited input from both internal and external stakeholders through surveys and consultations, resulting in the identification of specific action items to be pursued.

The meeting will take place at 9:00 am at 2 S. Green Street in Sonora. The full agenda can be found here.