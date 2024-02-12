Tuolumne County Negotiating Property Purchase For New Ambulance Station

Cedar Road North Proposed property purchase View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on approving a notice of intent to purchase a 15,200-square-foot building and some adjacent property at 20111 Cedar Road in Sonora.

The land, owned by Quail Associates, has been rented by the county for the past 29 years. It currently houses the Tuolumne County Public Health Department and the Department of Social Services.

Tuolumne County Ambulance is currently housed in Sonora at a building owned by CAL Fire. However, CAL Fire is in need of more space for its operations, spurring the need for a new site for ambulance services.

Tuolumne County leaders are looking to purchase the Cedar Road facility from Quail Associates, and if it goes through, Public Health would stay on one side and ambulance services would move into the other half. The Department of Social Services would then move over to the former Tuolumne General Hospital campus (owned by the county). A memo ahead of the meeting, sent by Capital Projects Director Maureen Frank, notes that the $2.5 million negotiated price for the building and land would be paid through the Tuolumne County Ambulance Fund (Public Health Department would then pay rent into the Ambulance Fund). The adjacent property, which is currently being used as a parking lot, is also included in the price.

The plan (and intent to purchase) will be discussed at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting that starts at 9 am.

In other business, we reported earlier that the board will also weigh in on sending a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission in opposition to AT&T’s plan to cut landline phone offerings in its service areas.

Tuesday’s meeting will be streamed on myMotherLode.com.