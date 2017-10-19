Brown: Executive Order Cuts Red Tape In Response To Wildfires

Governor Brown and CAL OES meet about wildfire response Enlarge

Governor Jerry Brown has signed an executive order that he says will cut red tape and help streamline recovery efforts in the response to the Northern California wildfires of the past 12 days.

The Governor’s office reports it includes provisions that suspend planning and zoning requirements and state fees for manufactured homes and mobilehome parks to help displaced residents with housing needs; streamline regulations to allow facilities regulated by the California Department of Social Services and the California Department of Public Health that were impacted by the fires to remain open; extend the state’s prohibition on price gouging during emergencies; allow wineries to relocate their tasting rooms; allow for the expedited hiring of additional personnel for emergency and recovery operations; and strengthen coordination between state agencies on environmental restoration in fire impacted areas.

The 21 fires have scorched a combined 246,000 acres of land and killed 42 people.

