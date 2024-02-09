Second Weekend In February Events

Saint James Historic Red Church In Sonora View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned this weekend, February 10th and 11th.

Today, Thursday, February 8th, the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode is hosting candidate forums with questions prepared by the League for those running for Tuolumne County Supervisor of Districts 1, 4, and 5. District 4 and 5 candidates will be featured from 6 to 7pm and District 1 candidates will be featured from 7:10 to 8:10 pm in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, as detailed here. Clarke Broadcasting’s candidate forums are posted on myMotherLode.com here.

International Artist Maya West will perform at the Columbia Jazz Artist Series in two concerts on February 9 and 10, along with guest artists Mike Rocha, Jamie Dubberly, Paul Contos, Mark Gee, Clint Day and David Hawkes. The first concert, at the Sonora High School Auditorium, starts at 6:30 pm on Friday with a $20 admission. Saturday’s concert is at The Armory at 4 pm as detailed here. Both concerts are part of the annual Jazz Festival where regional high schools perform and hold workshops with professional musicians. The high school performances and workshops will be held on the Columbia College Campus in the Dogwood Forum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, February 9. There is no admission charge to attend the high school workshops.

Saturday at 2 pm at the Red Church is the Poetry Out Loud contest. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry and helps students master public speaking skills in a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Twelve participating students from Sonora, Tioga, and Summerville High Schools will compete for prizes and the opportunity to advance to the state finals as detailed here.

The famous Annual Heavenly Chocolate Festival is on Saturday at the United Church of Christ in Murphys. Tickets are $15 for all you can eat chocolate, $5 more details are here.

Saturday morning join the weekly North Grove Big Trees Guided Hike. The two mile hike is included with your paid admission into the park and will visit the North Grove. All ages are welcome on the two-hour hike, bring water and there is no restroom on the trail. Details are in the event listing here.

Join the Aronos Club Dance on the second Saturday of the month from 7:00pm to 9:00pm for social dancing. There’s a variety of dancing from, Ballroom, Country, Swing, Latin, even line dancing or request a song and organizers say “If you’re new to town, it’s a great way to meet new friends.” The event is open to the whole family for $10 for adults and $5 under 18 to dance on the “best dance floor in Sonora!”

Saturday evening at the Columbia College Oak Pavilion watch the Claim Jumpers Men’s Basketball team play Reedley College at 6 pm.

Saturday in Valley Springs the annual Sweetheart Supper fundraiser benefitting the Volunteer Center of Calaveras County and many other local organizations will feature dinner, dance music, a silent auction, a raffle, and a dessert raffle at the Veterans Hall.

Sunday is the Frank Salel Super Bowl Scholarship Breakfast at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds from 7:30 until 11:30 am. The breakfast will also include a custom ordered omelet, a delicious croissant, a fruit cup, orange juice and coffee. Tickets can be purchased through any member of Tuolumne County’s 5 separate Rotary Clubs.

In San Andreas on Sunday VFW Post 2600, is hosting a Super Bowl Potluck.

Join Fourth Wall Entertainment for “Oh, You Beautiful Doll” a jukebox musical following the life of a fashion doll from the 1950s to the present with music, dancing, and comedy. The production is appropriate for all ages, and costumes are encouraged. Showtimes and details are listed here.

Li Ching Accurso, the Art Professor of Columbia College, has an exhibition of oil paintings currently on view in the Manzanita Building, Columbia College Campus until April 30th from 8am to 5pm and at the Tuolumne County Library through March 8th from 9 am to 5pm. Details about the exhibit are in the event listing here.

Get your costumes ready to the help the Tuolumne County Ravens fundraise for Northern California Special Olympics by running, jumping or hopping into the frigid waters of Lake Tulloch at the annual Polar Plunge. Pre-event fundraising at Tractor Supply this weekend is detailed here.

Get your costumes ready to the help the Tuolumne County Ravens fundraise for Northern California Special Olympics by running, jumping or hopping into the frigid waters of Lake Tulloch at the annual Polar Plunge. Pre-event fundraising at Tractor Supply this weekend is detailed here.