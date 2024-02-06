Weather Delays Road Repairs

Repaired Train Tracks View Photos

Sonora, CA — The roadway that was damaged after a train derailed near the intersection of South Washington Street and Hospital Road in Sonora will remain closed until paving can be done. Road closed signs and barriers remain on Hospital Road. The Main Sonora U.S. Post Office is accessible from South Washington Street and mail trucks in the yard behind the post office have access to continue delivering mail.

Sierra Northern Railway President, Ken Beard, states Hospital Road will remain closed until things are dry and paving work can be completed. Beard noted while cars cannot go over the tracks until paving is done, the track is operational. Trains have been using the route following a week or repairs after the derailment on January 19th.

Barriers also remain up where a sinkhole formed and was found on January 24th further up the hill where the train tracks cross Hospital Road a second time. Beard reports the sinkhole has been repaired but the eastbound traffic lane remains closed until the area can be fully paved. It was reported the sinkhole repair could take until February 2nd weather permitting.

Due to the wet weather in the forecast there is no estimate of when it will be dry enough to complete the two road repairs.