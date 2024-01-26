Mostly Clear
Sonora Sinkhole Repairs Getting Underway

By B.J. Hansen
Sinkhole on Hospital Road in Sonora

Sonora, CA — A plan of action is being put in place regarding a sinkhole in need of repairs on Hospital Road in Sonora in the area where a train derailed last week.

The derailment of the Sierra Northern Railway train occurred this past Friday, January 19, and the initial determination was that it was caused by soggy conditions along the tracks. The following Wednesday, January 24, a sinkhole emerged on the upper portion of Hospital Road near the railroad tracks.

Providing an update, the Police Department spokesperson, Cpl. Thomas Brickley, reports, “The City of Sonora, allied agencies, and representatives from Sierra Northern have met and determined the best course of action to repair the sinkhole on Hospital Rd. Eastbound traffic will remain affected and partially closed while repairs are completed. Repairs are estimated to be completed by February 2nd, weather permitting.”

The PD adds that residents will be able to utilize Hospital Rd. and businesses will be accessible while repairs are being completed. Alternate routes are recommended, as there will be traffic delays in the area.

