Stolen Motorcycle Results In Sonora Man’s Arrest

Sonora, CA — A CHP officer was recently posted on the Highway 108 Bypass near Soulsbyville Road, observing traffic for any road violations.

While there, a Yamaha R1 motorcycle passed by with no rear license plate. The officer gave pursuit with his siren and lights flashing and initiated an enforcement stop on the rider, who pulled over on the off-ramp at Peaceful Oak Road near the stoplights.

The officer contacted the rider, 31-year-old Michael Souza of Sonora, to question him regarding the missing plate. The bike was reported stolen, according to a record check. Souza was arrested without incident for possessing stolen property and placed on $10,000 bail.

Of note, Souza was also arrested back in September 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm after an argument with a woman erupted into a physical confrontation where he allegedly dragged her out of the broken window of a vehicle, as earlier reported here.