Sonora Man Arrested For Deadly Weapon Assault

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed for assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to the area of Lower Sunset Drive in Sonora for a report of a disturbance recently, where the caller stated they could hear an argument between a male and a female. While deputies headed to the scene, the victim, whose name is not being released, called and reported her boyfriend, 30-year-old Michael Souza, was throwing bricks at her.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim stated the argument was over a car, which started out as verbal and then turned physical after she locked herself in the vehicle to “avoid Souza.” She alleges that Souza broke the window of the vehicle, dragged her out of it by her foot, and subsequently threw rocks at her as she ran away screaming for help. Souza then jumped into his truck and took off.

A short while later, Souza was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, domestic battery and violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

Of note, Souza was also arrested in March 2017 for vehicle theft, as reported here.