Suspect Arrested In Deadly Golf Cart Crash

San Andreas, CA — The CHP has named a Dorrington man as the hit and run driver of a vehicle towing a golf cart that collided with a pickup resulting in a fatality.

As reported here last month, 28-year-old Cody Agasi Horn was behind the wheel of a golf cart being towed using a garden hose on Highway 4 west of Redhill Road in Angels Camp when it hit head-on with a pickup, killing him. The driver of the vehicle towing Horn took off from the scene. New information released from the CHP details that on Thursday, 29 year-old Darrell Anthony Hale was arrested at his Dorrington home as he is believed to be the driver of that tow vehicle. Hale was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail for hit and run resulting in injury or death. Investigator also determined that the golf cart had been stolen from private property. The CHP reports the tow vehicle was found at a residence in Vallecito on Friday.

The CHP praises the community for providing anonymous tips that directly lead to Hale’s arrest. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is still urged to contact the CHP San Andreas Area at (209) 754-3541.

Written by Tracey Petersen.