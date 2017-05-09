Angels Camp Man Killed In Golf Cart Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA – The CHP is asking for the public’s help to find a driver who fled the scene of a fatal wreck involving a golf cart on Highway 4 in Angels Camp.

28-year-old Cody Agasi Horn was killed instantly in the crash that happened near Red Hill Road. Agasi Horn was behind the wheel of a 1998 Yamaha Golf Cart that was being towed by an unknown vehicle using a garden hose. The CHP reports that for unknown reasons the cart swerved directly in the path of a 2000 Ford f-550 truck, hitting it head-on. Agasi Horn was ejected from the cart and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Toby Butzler says that a toxicology report will be conducted during Agasi Horn’s autopsy to determine if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

The vehicle that was towing the cart fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding the collision or who may have seen a vehicle towing a golf cart in the area of the highway or Six Mile Road is asked to contact officer Butzler or Fernandez at (209) 754-3541.

Written by Tracey Petersen.