Flora Continuing As GOP Floor Leader In Assembly

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The Assembly Republicans have announced leadership roles for some of its members this new legislative session, and local representative Heath Flora will remain in a key position.

The Assembly GOP will again be led by James Gallagher of Yuba City and the second in command will be Caucus Chair Tom Lackey of Palmdale. Third on the list is Flora, the Floor Leader, who represents communities such as Copperpolis, Oakdale and La Grange.

The Deputy Floor leader will be Kate Sanchez of Rancho Santa Margarita, the Caucus Policy Chair is Joe Patterson of Rocklin, the Caucus Communication co-chairs are Diane Dixon of Newport Beach and Laurie Davies of Laguna Niguel, and the Chief Whip will be Juan Alanis of Modesto.

GOP Leader Gallagher says, “I’m proud to announce my leadership team for the coming year. Our Caucus made great strides in 2023, improving our communications operation, strengthening relationships with constituent groups and scoring major legislative victories in the fight against fentanyl, increased penalties for human traffickers, and holding the line on tax increases. We have a solid foundation and a united group of leaders inspired to take us to the next level.”

The Mother Lode is also represented by Republican Jim Patterson in the Assembly, who is not in a party leadership position.