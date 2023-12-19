California May Start Allowing Wastewater Recycling For Drinking Water

Water From The Faucet View Photo

Sacramento, CA — State regulators will vote on changes today that would allow wastewater from toilets to be cleaned and recycled into drinking water.

Currently, wastewater is allowed only for specific uses, such as farmland irrigation. The change is being proposed as drought has challenged California’s water supply at times over the past decade. A similar proposal was denied two decades ago after backlash from state residents.

In addition to agricultural use, wastewater is also currently used for things like filling ice rinks, and making snow at some ski resorts.

The change would not mandate the recycling of wastewater but would allow water districts to do it if they choose.

If approved, California would be the second state to allow this, following Colorado.

The Associated Press reports that it is both time-consuming and expensive to build wastewater recycling plants, so it would most likely only be an option for larger, well-funded, water agencies.