After Vehicle Damage Complaints, Contractor To Redo Tuolumne Road Work  

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA After complaints of vehicle damage due to recent chip seal work on Tuolumne Road, the contractor will re-sweep the roadway to rid it of rocks and debris.

One of those criticizing the work last week was District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who stated that “it was a horrible job that was done on the chip seal,” as earlier reported here. To address safety concerns, American Pavement Systems, Inc. out of Modesto will be performing additional chip seal work along Tuolumne Road this morning, beginning at 10 a.m. and running through 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The work zone will be between Mono Way and Hess Avenue and a few isolated locations at the east end of Tuolumne Road, according to the contractor. Flaggers will be directing one-lane traffic and a detour for westbound traffic for the duration of construction, as the sweeping will continue through the next few days.