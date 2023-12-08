Supervisor Kirk Fed Up Over Tuolumne Road Construction Quality

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk Video Image View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There have been criticisms raised to Tuolumne County government leaders about the recent chip seal work that was designed to improve Tuolumne Road.

We reported earlier that the county awarded a contract to American Pavement Systems, Inc. of Modesto and the construction started back on September 21. The company returned this week to do some additional work.

In a message to constituents on social media last night, District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk stated that he is hearing all of the concerns voiced, and agrees with the community about a lack of quality that was performed.

He said, blatantly, “Tuolumne Road sucks, let’s just face it. I don’t like it. I think it was a horrible job that was done on the chip seal. I’ve been keeping my mouth shut because there have been contractual things and I have asked certain people to ask county counsel about what the options are.”

Personally, Kirk says his windshield was recently shattered from a rock while driving on Tuolumne Road, and just last night, some more rocks hit his vehicle.

Kirk added, “I’m just done with it. I am requesting that we get the contractors in front of the board (of supervisors). I would like to know how they are still in business.”

He continued, “The biggest complaint that we have is roads in our county, and then we finally do a road project, and it would have been better off leaving it as is.”

As for the plan moving forward, Supervisor Kirk relayed to Clarke Broadcasting in a followup conversation this morning, “I am exploring all options with our public works department and county counsel as I feel, as a customer, the job done is completely inadequate. Also, I want it clear how people who have received damages to their vehicle can file a claim from all of the debris.”

Kirk says that the engineers he has spoken with have relayed that chip sealing can last a lot longer, at a fraction of the price, if done right, but he feels it failed to happen, in this situation.