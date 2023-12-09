Lottery Deadline Ends Next Week For Popular Yosemite Campground

Yosemite North Pines Campground View Photo

Yosemite, CA – The time to secure a campsite next year for one of Yosemite National Park’s popular campgrounds ends next week.

Park officials, touting the success of the early access lottery for the North Pines Campground in the past two years, are re-implementing it for a third year in a row. The campground’s full season next year begins on April 16 and runs through the night of September 30, 2024. The lottery application period has been open since November 28 and will remain open through Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Those applicants who are successful in securing a site through the lottery will have an opportunity to make a reservation for campsites during a less competitive early access period. Park officials added, “Any remaining availability will be released on the usual on-sale dates (five months in advance on the 15th of the month) beginning February 15.”

Park officials offered these goals of the lottery:

Reduce confusion and frustration in a highly competitive reservation process.

Offer a more equitable experience through a new method for reserving campsites at this high-demand location.

Address visitor complaints about the perception of an unfair reservation process.