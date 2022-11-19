Yosemite Reinstates Lottery For One Of Its Campgrounds

Yosemite North Pines Campground View Photo

Yosemite, CA – An early lottery will be used again next year at the popular North Pines Campground in Yosemite National Park.

“Following the success of last year’s North Pines Campground early access lottery, we will be implementing this process for the full season of North Pines Campground this coming year (April 17 through the night of October 29, 2023),” announced park officials. As earlier reported here, the pilot lottery was implemented due to the high demand for the campground.

The lottery application period will run from November 28 through December 12, 2022. Visitors can apply for reservations during this “less-competitive early access period.” Any remaining inventory will be made available five months in advance on the 15th of each month beginning February 15.

Park officials provided this list of lottery goals:

Reduce confusion and frustration for a highly competitive reservation process.

Offer a more equitable experience through a new method for reserving campsites at this high-demand location.

Address visitor complaints about the perception of an unfair reservation process.

Further details on the lottery and how to apply can be found by clicking here.