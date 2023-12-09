Jamestown Chase Ends With Two DUI Arrests

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A chase that began in Tuolumne County and ended in Calaveras resulted in two women arrested for DUI

Spotting a 2008 Nissan Altima stopped near the intersection of Highway 49 and Golf Link Road in Jamestown recently, CHP officers pulled over to see if the two women inside needed help. While speaking to them, the driver, 32-year-old Dawn Taylor of Copperopolis, suddenly hit the gas pedal and sped off.

The officers jumped into their patrol vehicle and tried to get Taylor to pull over, but she would not. That started a chase that zigzagged to Parrotts Ferry Road and Main Street, near Camp 9 Road in the Vallecito area, where it ended when her vehicle became disabled.

The CHP reports that Taylor jumped out of the vehicle and started running, but she was quickly chased down and handcuffed. Officers also detained the passenger, 31-year-old Samantha Dernbach of Columbia. After further investigation, it was determined both occupants were under the influence of alcohol and were placed under arrest for evading and multiple DUI-related offenses.