Two Women Were Arrested After A Fight In Columbia.

Dawn Monique Taylor View Photo

Columbia, CA – Reports of a fight in Columbia resulted in the arrest of two women.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to multiple reports of fighting in the area of Marble Quarry Road near Umber Way. They found a man unconscious with a head injury and 31-year-old Samantha Dernbach of Columbia trying to jump into a vehicle. Deputies were able to stop her and noticed she smelled of alcohol. Dernbach tried to pull away from the deputies as she also kicked at them, according to sheriff’s officials.

While questioning the victim, he told deputies that Dernbach’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Dawn Taylor of Copperopolis, had hit the man in the back of the head with an unknown object. Deputies searched the property for Taylor but were unable to locate her. Dernbach was arrested on charges of being drunk in public and delaying, resisting, or obstructing a peace officer in their duties.

The next day, early in the morning, sheriff’s officials got a report of a woman who had been assaulted. When they arrived in the area of Parrots Ferry Road near Iron Canyon Cove Road, they discovered the reported victim was Taylor. After questioning her, she was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and delaying, resisting, or obstructing a peace officer in their duties. Her bail was set at $40,000.