Arrest Made In Twain Harte Spider-Man Investigation

Twain Harte, CA — A 27-year-old man who was caught on video asking juvenile girls if they would like to have sex with him was arrested by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies.

We first reported on the incident yesterday after a video was making rounds on the social media app Snapchat. The incident happened at around 4 pm on December 1st at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. A man in a Spider-Man costume approached two juveniles and asked if they would like to have sex with him. When they declined, he responded, “Alright, you have a nice day,” and walked away.

In recent days deputies have been investigating the incident, conducting multiple interviews with witnesses, and determined that the alleged suspect is 27-year-old Kyle Hanna.

Sherrif’s Office spokesperson, Investigator Ashley Boujikian, notes that Hanna was contacted at his home and deputies found a Spider-Man costume matching the one seen in the video. In addition, he had eight additional Spider-Man outfits in the trashcan outside his home.

On Wednesday Hanna was charged with “contacting a minor with the intent to have sex” and was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.