Sheriff’s Office Investigating Twain Harte Spiderman Suspicious Incident

Screenshot of man dressed as Spiderman in Twain Harte View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Two juvenile girls were recently approached by a man dressed as Spiderman at Eproson Park in Twain Harte, and what he said, has sparked an investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

In a video, captured by one of the teen girls, the unidentified man, who they did not know, walks up and says, “This might seem like an odd question, but do one of you want to have sex?”

They responded, “No thank you.”

The man then replies, “Alright, you have a nice day,” and walks away.

Clarke Broadcasting has received questions about the video from concerned community members.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Investigator Ashley Boujikian, confirms that there is an “active Investigation” into the incident. It occurred at around 4 pm on December 1.

She notes that the video was being shared on the social media app, Snapchat. She adds that more information will be released when it becomes available.