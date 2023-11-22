One Mountain Pass Closed For Season, Two Reopen

Tioga Pass Highway 120 closed Caltrans View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two of the mountain passes reopened today, while a third has closed for the winter season.

Yosemite National Park officials report Tioga Pass Highway 120 gates closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 21st, citing snow conditions for the decision. The closure of Tioga Road, which is the continuation of Highway 120 through the park, begins just east of Crane Flat Road inside the park to the Tioga Pass Entrance Station. Park officials noted that Tioga Pass closes to seasonal traffic, typically from November through late May or early June.

Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass reopened at Kennedy Meadows at noon today. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will follow at 1 p.m. All the passes closed last week as stormy weather blew through the region, as earlier reported here.