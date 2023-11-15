Highway 108 Sonora Pass temporarily closed -- Caltrans graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – Highway 108 Sonora Pass has temporarily closed due to wet weather.

Caltrans reports that the closure took place at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday). The closure stretches from Kennedy Meadows to 8.6 mi west of the Junction of US 395 in Mono County. The stormy conditions could last for the next several days, and Caltrans detailed that currently there is no estimated time for when the gates will reopen.

Last week, all the mountain passes were closed on Monday as a snowstorm blew through the region. By Friday afternoon, all were reopened. Sonora Pass was the first to allow traffic on Thursday, followed by Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass on Friday morning and Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park in the afternoon, as reported here. Currently, there is no information from Caltrans regarding whether Ebbetts will also be shutting down. Yosemite National Park oversees Tioga Pass and has not released any details regarding whether it will temporarily close for this storm system.