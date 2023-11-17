Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Events

Chester & Push Horse Rescue View Photo

It is the weekend before Thanksgiving and the calendar is filling up with holiday dinners and charity events.

Aloft Gallery at Baers will celebrate 15 years of artistry with Grand Gala Event today, Thursday, November 16 from 5 to 8 PM. There will be a live harp performance, a curated selection of art pieces from 44 artists and members of the Mother Lode Art Association, wine, a vote for favorite painting, and elegant attire is encouraged. Sally Fischer shares, “This milestone event promises to be a memorable and glamorous evening, and we look forward to sharing it with the Sonora community and all art enthusiasts.”

Friday at 7 PM Sonora will host Bradshaw Christian in the Sac Joaquin Division 6 playoffs at Dunlavy Field. Sonora Wildcats Football games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl, listen online here.

Fall into the Holidays with a Saturday lunch to support the rescue horses at Chester and Push. There will be homemade chili and hot dogs for the kids, cornbread and a pumpkin crisp for dessert, pony rides for the kids and live music. Enjoy visiting and learning about the horses, photo opportunities, corn hole game, raffle, and silent auction. Details are here.

The St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Christmas Fair is this Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM at its parish hall. The sale will include gift baskets, jewelry, crafts, baked goods, furniture, as well as Christmas, religious, and white elephant items.

Lunch will be served and there will be drawings for cash prizes and can raffles as detailed here.

The Closet Clean-Out Fundraiser to support the Sonora Emblem Club with scholarships and community service programs will be at Wrights Tires in Sonora on Saturday. They will collect used books and bags of gently used clothing, shoes, purses, belts, bedding, linens, fabric, and cloth items, details are here.

The Leonids Meteor Shower will peak on November 17th and 18th. Join a Star Party detailed here.

Aronos Research Club sponsors a monthly Barn Dance open to the public and all ages for a suggested $7 donation. Details are here.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will host Cosumnes River College Saturday at 6 PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

The Crafty Chicks Holiday Market is this weekend on Saturday at the Angels Camp Fairgrounds. Details are in our Classifieds here. Sunday at the Angels Camp Fairgrounds is the Swap-Sell event listed here.

Sunday is also when the Columbia Gold Diggers Granny Basketball Team will take on the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit’s team. The admission-by-donation benefits the Cloverleaf 4-H Club of Tuolumne County. Details are here.

There is a Food Drive going on until November 22nd as detailed here.

Summerville High and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy will present “High School Musical” at Summerville, today and Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm.

Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe is hosting “Homicide For The Holidays” an Interactive Merry Murder Mystery Mixer Saturday evening. Reservations are required.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “Cinderella” at the East Sonora Theater as detailed in the blog here. Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the production features surprising twists and is a funny and romantic experience suitable for all ages. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm each week through December 17.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Peppery.

Send us your kids’ letters to Santa for a chance to win a gift certificate, details are on KKBN here. If your Elf on the Shelf is up to something send us a picture- details are on Star 92.7.