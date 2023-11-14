Seasonal Debris Burn Ban Lifted In Mariposa County Tomorrow

Debris pile burning View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa was one of the last Mother Lode counties to lift fire restrictions, and property owners will need a permit to burn.

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday), property owners can once again burn debris in Mariposa County. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Madera Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU) announced that hazard reduction burning can begin at 8 a.m. with a valid CAL Fire burn permit in those counties. As earlier reported here, the CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, including Alpine County, was the first to lift the seasonal burn ban on October 24th. The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit followed on November 1st, as detailed here.

The permits are free, and you can get them online by clicking here, or at a local CAL Fire station. They are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after January 1st of each year.

“The permits allow residents to burn grass, pine needles, down trees and limbs, and dead dry vegetation in 4×4 piles. For piles larger than 4×4, residents can obtain a LE-5 burn permit,” advised fire officials.

CAL Fire also reminds property owners with permits to make sure and find out if it is a burn day, as elevations in which burning is allowed may change. Additionally, the permit lists the conditions of use, which must be followed at all times.

The number to call the Mariposa County Burn Day Information Line is 209-966-1200, and the Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District is 209-966-2220.