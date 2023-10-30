CAL Fire Lifting Local Burn Suspension Soon

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Debris burning will be allowed later this week within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction.

Those with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits will be allowed to burn starting at 8am on Wednesday, November 1.

CAL Fire reports, “Cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and the chance of winter weather, have provided conditions that are conducive for burning within the parameters of a burn permit.”

It must be a permissive burn day, as declared by the county’s air pollution control district.

Pile Burning Requirements

• Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles, and tree trimmings may be burned.

• The burning of trash, painted wood, or other debris is not allowed.

• Do NOT burn on windy days.

• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to the pile as it burns down.

• Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

• Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

• An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.