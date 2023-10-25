Seasonal Burning Opens In Counties Like Amador And Alpine

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

Jackson, CA — The seasonal ban on burning in the CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit was lifted this week, allowing for residential burning (with a valid permit), in Amador, El Dorado, Alpine, Sacramento, and San Joaquin counties.

Seasonal burning still remains off-limits in the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit until further notice.

The Amador El Dorado Unit reports, “Cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and the chance of winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire.”

CAL Fire burn permits can be acquired online by clicking here. Everyone must follow the terms of the permit. They are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after January 1st of each year. Permits are issued free of charge and allow for the burning of dry landscape vegetation (NOT household trash) that originates from the landowner’s property.