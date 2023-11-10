Veterans Day Weekend Events

There are several events and fundraisers planned for Friday and this weekend, November 11 and 12, 2023.

Sonora and Summerville High are getting ready to face off in the second round of the Division VI CIF Sac Joaquin Football Playoff Games. Preview details for the 7 PM Friday game are in the audio posted here.

Friday the Holiday Bazaar hosted by the Tuolumne MeWuk Rancheria continues from 10 AM to 6 PM at the Old Rec Center with an assortment of Christmas decor and specialty items.

The National Park Service offers free admission into all parks, including Yosemite, in recognition of Veterans Day this Saturday. Yosemite typically charges $35 per car to enter. State parks in California, including Calaveras Big Trees and Railtown 1897, are offering free admission for active and retired members of the military this Saturday. Bring a valid military ID or a California driver’s license with the Veteran designation to show to park staff.

The Copperopolis Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday from 8 to 10:30 AM at the Historic Civil War Union Guard Armory. After the breakfast there will also be a Veterans Day Parade on Main Street at 11 AM.

In Copperopolis from 1 to 3 PM also on Saturday is the Chili Cookoff event supporting firefighters.

The Columbia Foot Dragoons will share the significance of Veteran’s Day and fire a single volley from the cannon in Columbia’s historic Cemetery on Saturday at 10:55 AM.

Standard Park will host the Tuolumne County Field of Honor with flags flying for those who have served or are serving as First Responders and in our Military Services. The opening ceremony will begin at 11:30 and The Field of Honor will be open each day through Wednesday from Noon until 4:30 PM.

A Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday for Veterans Day will start at 6 PM at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora. Cub Scout pack and Boy Scouts of America Troop 580 invite you to join them for a ceremony to retire United States Flags with dignity and respect. Arrive between 5:30 and 5:45 PM for coffee and cocoa.

Ruby Parlor No. 46 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West and Chispa Parlor No. 139 of the Native Sons of the Golden West are holding their annual Veterans Day Dinner on Saturday at the Native Sons Hall in Murphys.

The West Calaveras Rotary is sponsoring a Veterans Day Dinner on Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 PM at the Jenny Lind Veterans Hall in Valley Springs.

Friends of the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Cold Case Task Force this Saturday from 5 to 9 PM at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. Tickets are sold out, but donations can still be made with the form on their website here.

The Boots and Bling Dinner presented by the Calaveras FFA Boosters will be at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will host the Columbia Classic on Saturday with Modesto v Merced in at 4 PM, the Columbia Claim Jumpers v Butte College at 6 PM and on Sunday Merced v Butte at 1 PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

The Sonora Lions Club will be hosting its 2nd Annual Turkey Drive for ATCAA from 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday in front of Safeway in the Walmart Shopping Center. Turkey donations or a suggested food list of desired donations are in the event listing here.

At the Knights Ferry Recreation Area watch the salmon spawn and enjoy live entertainment, educational demonstrations, activities, and information from local fish and wildlife agencies, consultants and more. Vendors will be on site selling food, drinks, artwork and craft items, the event itself is free.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “Cinderella” at the East Sonora Theater. Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the production features transformations, the glass slipper, and some surprising new twists for a funny and romantic experience suitable for all ages. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm each week through December 17.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Peppery.

