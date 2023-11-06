Cloudy
Snow Closes Highway 108 Sonora Pass

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — Some high-country snow has prompted Caltrans to close Highway 108 Sonora Pass at Kennedy Meadows.

Caltrans reports that it is unclear how long the closure will last. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 120 Tioga Pass both remain open, as of 10:15 am.

We reported earlier that the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park until 4 pm on Tuesday and for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada through 10 pm on Tuesday. Snow levels today are primarily ranging between 7,000 – 8,000 feet but should drop to 5,000 – 6,000 feet by Tuesday morning.

