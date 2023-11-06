Cloudy
57 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Winter Weather Advisory For The High Sierra Nevada

Sponsored by:
By Mark Truppner
Tioga Pass (File Photo)

Tioga Pass (File Photo)

Photo Icon View Photo

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 8,000 feet, from now until 4 PM Tuesday. Additionally, the Winter Weather Advisory issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue from now until 10 PM Tuesday.

The snow levels currently range from 7,000 to 8000 feet. This will lower down to 5,000 to 6,000 feet by Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snowfall is expected from this afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

The total snow accumulations will range from two inches to a foot above 7,500 feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found by clicking the word “Traffic” on the News section of myMotherLode.com or type ‘traffic’ in the keyword box.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 