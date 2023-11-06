Winter Weather Advisory For The High Sierra Nevada

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 8,000 feet, from now until 4 PM Tuesday. Additionally, the Winter Weather Advisory issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue from now until 10 PM Tuesday.

The snow levels currently range from 7,000 to 8000 feet. This will lower down to 5,000 to 6,000 feet by Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snowfall is expected from this afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

The total snow accumulations will range from two inches to a foot above 7,500 feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.