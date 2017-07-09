Second Weekend In September Events

While an Air Quality Alert for Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties is in effect until Friday afternoon as detailed here, the weather this weekend will not be as hot, nor smoky as last weekend. Jamestown’s music in the park that was canceled last weekend will proceed with its schedule as posted here.

The Native Sons of the Golden West will host a Statehood Day Parade in Columbia. California became a state on September 9, 1850 – 167 years ago. Details about the event are in our event calendar here. Angels Camp Museum is also celebrating California Statehood Day with artisan demonstrations and a scavenger hunt for kids, all as part of a Free Museum Admission Day.

As detailed on Monday here the 5th Annual “Starry Night Dinner In White” fundraiser to help fund the Big Dreams Playground will be held at a surprise location to be announced the day of the event, Saturday, September 9. The event listing here has more details about the event as well.

This weekend within the City of Sonora limits is the Certified Farmers Market in the morning, the Tuolumne County Master Gardeners Open Garden Day from 10AM to 1PM and later, along Washington Street, is the 2nd Saturday Art Night.

Both Saturday and Sunday is the 51st Annual Acorn Festival Native American Powwow at the Tuolumne Rancheria. The event features California Traditional Dancers, Hand Games Tournament with prizes, native arts and crafts, deep pit barbcue dinner, Indian Tacos and the Inter-Tribal Pow Wow.

Other Saturday events include; the Twain Harte Horsemen Family Play Day, Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce’s Neighborhood Pot Luck in the Pines, the Calaveras County Friends of NRA Dinner Event in San Andreas, and a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament fund raiser for Jamestown Resource center with dinner, drinks and live music on board the classic train cars at Railtown 1879 State Historic Park.

On Sunday is the La Grange Odd Fellows’ Monthly Breakfast, St. Patricks Catholic Church 7th Annual Corvette Raffle and Festival in Angels Camp, and Tuolumne County Missing Person’s Awareness Day in Columbia.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar.