Jamestown, CA– A reported two-vehicle accident occurred close to 5:30 pm at Highway 108 and Chicken Ranch Road. The accident involved a car fire and a fatality. The crash has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 108. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

