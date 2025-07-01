Update: Structure Fire In Jamestown

Update at 6:05 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain in the area mopping up for the next several hours. There is still no estimated time for power restoration in the area.

Update at 6:02 p.m.: Fire resources are making good progress with the structure fire, and some aircraft have been released from the incident.

Update at 5:47 p.m.: The fire has caused a power outage in the Jamestown area, with 1,077 customers impacted. No estimated time of repair is currently available. The fire has moved into the vegetation near the structure.

Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Jamestown, CA– Fire resources have responded to a structure fire in Jamestown at 18093 Main Street. The fire is putting up a heavy plume of smoke in the air, traffic control is being set up to divert traffic from the fire, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. No word yet if the fire has spread into vegetation or if any additional structures are threatened.