PG&E Continues Efforts To Restore Tuolumne Main Canal Water Supply

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District continues to request that customers conserve water while repairs are being made by PG&E to the main Tuolumne Canal flume.

It is the primary water supply serving the TUD system.

TUD anticipates that water will be fully restored and operations will return to normal by midday Tuesday, July 1st. Crews are walking water down the ditch system today and will continue the efforts throughout this evening.

Customer conservation measures in the meantime will help ensure an adequate supply for drinking water, sanitary usage, and fire protection. District customers are urged to limit outside watering, refrain from washing vehicles at home, turn off automatic lawn and drink sprinklers, and repair water leaks. The emergency work started on Friday.