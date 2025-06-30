Supervisor Holland To Host Environmental Health Focused Town Hall

Sonora, CA — District One Tuolumne County Supervisor Mike Holland is spearheading a town hall meeting that will be held later this week.

It is in response to concerns that have been raised by some local residents, restaurant owners, and contractors about the Tuolumne County Environmental Health Department. There have been allegations made that it has recently been more difficult to do business in the county.

Holland says he will be joined at the town hall by Acting CAO Roger Root. It is a chance for the county leaders to speak with the community and receive feedback on what is being witnessed.

The open-to-the-public meeting will start at 4 pm, Thursday, July 3, in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.