Sierra Pacific to Close California Forestlands To Public Starting July 1

Sierra Pacific Industries View Photo

Sonora, CA– Sierra Pacific Industries will close public access to its forestlands in California beginning Tuesday, July 1, due to heightened wildfire risk, the company announced. The decision comes as dry vegetation, low moisture levels, and increasing temperatures raise fire danger across the region. The closure will remain in effect until conditions improve.

“Sierra Pacific Industries is proud to provide public access to its forestlands for recreational purposes as conditions permit,” said Andrea Howell, SPI’s director of corporate affairs. “Hot and dry weather conditions, combined with the increasingly dry vegetation, have increased wildfire risks in the state. Given these conditions, SPI must suspend public access to its forestlands until conditions improve.”

The closure prohibits public use of SPI roads and walk-in access to company lands. However, SPI roads shared with federal landowners and designated for public use will remain open. Public roads that simply cross SPI lands will not be affected. SPI said it regularly monitors wildfire risk and collaborates with land management partners to reduce fuels and implement fire suppression strategies. Updates on access will be posted here. For more information, the public can call the SPI California Public Recreation Hotline at 530-378-8274.